Dr. Eric Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Robbins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt
Dr Eric Robbins MD LLC7777 Davie Road Ext Ste 201A, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 341-5215
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Self Pay
Excellent doctor
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1629398961
- Mount Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- SUNY Binghamton
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robbins speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
