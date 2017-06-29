Dr. Eric Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Roberts, MD
Dr. Eric Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus PC60 N Country Rd Ste 301, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 474-4220
- 2 159 Route 25A Ste B2B, Miller Place, NY 11764 Directions (631) 474-4200
Syosset Hospital221 Jericho Tpke, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (844) 727-5795
Plainview office146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 942-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have already happily referred Dr. Roberts to people. He spends time with me & takes time to explain the issue & what I can do about it. I see Dr. Roberts as an adult even though he's technically a peds doctor (he sees one adult a day). This is the doctor I wish I had been seeing all my like so that he had been able to follow my eye condition this entire time. Making appointments can be difficult as he's busy and like I said, he sees one adult a day, but I have a regular eye doctor for that.
About Dr. Eric Roberts, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
