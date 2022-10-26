Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and East Alabama Medical Center - Lanier.
Auburn Pain Specialists, LLC890 N Dean Rd Ste 100, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 501-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
- East Alabama Medical Center - Lanier
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Auburn Pain Specialists and have seen Dr. Robinson for roughly five years. I am treated with care and respect by everyone in the office, including Dr. Robinson. Additionally, my pain is treated as well as possible. I'm not usually a 'review' person, but after reading some of the negative feedback, I almost think they are talking about the wrong Dr. Robinson!
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225041718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Mc-Saint Margaret
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
- Anesthesiology
