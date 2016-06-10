See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Provo, UT
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD

Sports Medicine
3.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Provo, UT
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Robinson, MD

Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Robinson works at Utah Valley Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Valley Orthopedics And Sports Medicine
    1157 N 300 W Ste 201, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 357-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2016
    I read the other reviews and had to chime in. I went in and saw Dr. Robinson and was very satisfied with the treatment I received. I had done a lot of google searches and had my suspicions of what was going on, but he listened and offered a solution that resolved the issues I was having. I was completely satisfied; and, shortly after the visit I was able to return to my physical activities and haven't had to go back because of the successful treatment prescribed by Dr. Robinson.
    Steve in Provo, UT — Jun 10, 2016
    About Dr. Eric Robinson, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265639223
    Education & Certifications

    • UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Utah Valley Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

