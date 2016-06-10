Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Utah Valley Orthopedics And Sports Medicine1157 N 300 W Ste 201, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I read the other reviews and had to chime in. I went in and saw Dr. Robinson and was very satisfied with the treatment I received. I had done a lot of google searches and had my suspicions of what was going on, but he listened and offered a solution that resolved the issues I was having. I was completely satisfied; and, shortly after the visit I was able to return to my physical activities and haven't had to go back because of the successful treatment prescribed by Dr. Robinson.
- Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1265639223
- UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Robinson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
