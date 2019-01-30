Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Robinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Great doctor but as typical they herd you in and through like cattle. You wait and wait and then you wait some more. Front desk staff needs considerable training in patient relations skills.
About Dr. Eric Robinson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1962695668
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Robinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.