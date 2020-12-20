Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Credentialing Department2323 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I had a thyroid biopsy done yesterday with Dr. Rodriguez. He and his team(2 assistants) were very thorough in explaining the steps involved in the biopsy process. They were open to questions. I felt prepared, more confident and very much more at ease in completing the 30 minute procedure.
About Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720086507
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
