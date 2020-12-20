See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Credentialing Department
    2323 W Rose Garden Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 20, 2020
I had a thyroid biopsy done yesterday with Dr. Rodriguez. He and his team(2 assistants) were very thorough in explaining the steps involved in the biopsy process. They were open to questions. I felt prepared, more confident and very much more at ease in completing the 30 minute procedure.
Douglas Gaer — Dec 20, 2020
Photo: Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD
About Dr. Eric Rodriguez, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1720086507
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

