Dr. Eric Rosen, DO

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eric Rosen, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine - New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Cardiac & VeinwoRx in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL, Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac & VeinwoRx
    3702 Washington St Ste 305, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-8910
  2. 2
    Cardiac & VeinwoRx
    1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 2A, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-8910
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    HealthwoRx
    4900 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 107, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 967-6550
  4. 4
    HealthwoRx
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 110, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 682-8813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Dr Rosen is an excellent cardiologist, very concerned with his patients. I found him to have experience and compassion, very comfortable to be around
    Michele Palm in Hollywood, FL — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Eric Rosen, DO

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437390382
    Education & Certifications

    • Deborah Heart and Lung Center | Northside Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • College of Osteopathic Medicine - New York Institute of Technology
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rosen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

