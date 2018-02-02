Dr. Eric Rosen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rosen, DO
Dr. Eric Rosen, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine - New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Cardiac & VeinwoRx3702 Washington St Ste 305, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-8910
Cardiac & VeinwoRx1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 2A, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 983-8910Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 2:00pm
HealthwoRx4900 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 107, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 967-6550
HealthwoRx21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 110, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-8813
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Special Needs Plan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr Rosen is an excellent cardiologist, very concerned with his patients. I found him to have experience and compassion, very comfortable to be around
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1437390382
- Deborah Heart and Lung Center | Northside Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- College of Osteopathic Medicine - New York Institute of Technology
- University of Michigan
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
