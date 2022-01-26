See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD

Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenberger works at Facial Focus Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rosenberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facial Focus Cosmetic Surgery Pllc
    10815 Ranch Road 2222 Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 717-9475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2022
    After much research and visiting with at least 5 cosmetic surgeons, I found Dr. Rosenberger at Facial Focus. My first conversation was with Rose who is a joy and gave me the first impression of Facial Focus. From my first consultation visit through my follow-up, I knew I was in the right place. The office and staff have a very welcoming vibe and Dr. R has a kind, caring demeanor. He took his time and explained everything that he would do and made suggestions as to the best course of action. We settled on a lower face and neck lift with fat transplants. Dr, Rosenberger’s nurse, Stephanie, called me just before surgery to help me feel comfortable and was with me the whole time. The surgery was successful and the recovery, easy. I’m so very happy with the results. Thank you so much Dr. Rosenberger. You truly are amazing and made me feel refreshed and young again without making me look fake. You accomplished exactly what I asked for and wanted.
    Jan 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD
    About Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922323443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rosenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberger works at Facial Focus Cosmetic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberger’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

