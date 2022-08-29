Overview

Dr. Eric Rosenwinkel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenwinkel works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.