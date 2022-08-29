Dr. Eric Rosenwinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenwinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rosenwinkel, MD
Dr. Eric Rosenwinkel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 101, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rosenwinkel performed atrial flutter ablation for me last October. Few months later I started to play tennis again. At the beginning, I stated slowly. My heart rate and blood pressure were not very stable. Maybe I was too aggressive and increase amount of exercise to fast. Gradually, after half year, I started travel again, and I am fine to three weeks long travel, except the blood pressure was high most of the time, but no symptoms. After I come back, quickly everything get back to normal and stable. Now I can play competitive tennis again. I attended USTA 55+ and 65+ tournament, win all my matches under severe hot weather condition and competitive pressure. All I need to do is to drink a lot of fluid and monitor my heart rate during the play. Thanks for Dr. Rosenwinkel! My active life is back!
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821263799
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
