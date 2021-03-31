Overview of Dr. Eric Rothenberg, MD

Dr. Eric Rothenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Rothenberg works at Eric S Rothenberg MD PA in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.