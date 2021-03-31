Dr. Eric Rothenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rothenberg, MD
Dr. Eric Rothenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Eric S Rothenberg MD PA5150 Crenshaw Rd Ste G120, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 998-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled, knowledgeable, excellent communication skills. My multiple experiences as a patient of Dr Rothenberg have been outstanding.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Houston Northwest Medical Center
- Suny Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Plastic Surgery Lenox Hill Hosp, General Surgery Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
