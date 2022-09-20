Overview

Dr. Eric Rothschild, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology|Technion Israel Institute Of Technology Faculty Of Med Haifa Israel.



Dr. Rothschild works at Paragon OBGYN PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.