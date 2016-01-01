See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD

Urology
3.0 (6)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD

Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Rottenberg works at Preston Robert Tisch Center For Men's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rottenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Preston Robert Tisch Center for Mens Health
    555 Madison Ave Frnt 3, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2000
  2. 2
    Midtown Integrative Partners
    330 W 58th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 289-7608
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Rottenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rottenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rottenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rottenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rottenberg works at Preston Robert Tisch Center For Men's Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rottenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rottenberg has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rottenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rottenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rottenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rottenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rottenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

