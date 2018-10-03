Dr. Eric Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rovner, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Rovner, MD
Dr. Eric Rovner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Dr. Rovner's Office Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best Urologist I’ve ever had. He solved my severe bladder bleeding that another Dr tried 3 times to do. He’s compassionate, he listens, he takes his time and most importantly he explains procedures in clear and understandable terms. I would recommend anyone to him. Thank you Dr Rovner for making my life liveable again. Larry W Formerly of MB
About Dr. Eric Rovner, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rovner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rovner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rovner has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rovner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.
