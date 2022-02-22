Dr. Eric Royster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Royster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Royster, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Royster works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Pain and Neuroscience2801 Napoleon Ave Fl 2ND, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 300-9020
-
2
Integrated Pain and Neuroscience2701 Lake Villa Dr Ste A, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 300-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Royster?
Excellent Pain Management Doctor! He takes time to discuss your medication and also just about your normal life and at least for me he remembers our previous discussions 2 months earlier.
About Dr. Eric Royster, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851582795
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royster works at
Dr. Royster has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Royster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.