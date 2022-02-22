Overview

Dr. Eric Royster, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Royster works at Integrated Pain and Neuroscience in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.