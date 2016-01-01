Dr. Eric Ruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Ruby, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Ruby, MD
Dr. Eric Ruby, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ruby works at
Dr. Ruby's Office Locations
-
1
Justice Resource Institute35 Summer St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 823-2296
- 2 22 ARBOR WAY, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 823-4316
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruby?
About Dr. Eric Ruby, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295848885
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruby accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruby works at
Dr. Ruby speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.