Dr. Eric Runyon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Pavilion for Woman's Health & Wellness - OB-GYN11760 SW 40th St Ste 654, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 615-6123
Pavilion for Woman's Health & Wellness - OB-GYN11750 SW 40th St # 654, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 615-6123
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
How was your appointment with Dr. Runyon?
Dr. Runyon was my first experience with a male doctor and i must say the first experience was a breeze. He was super professional and knowledgeable, the wait was average like in any other doctors office but rapid at the same time. Definitely happy that i found him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Runyon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runyon has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Runyon speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyon.
