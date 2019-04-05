Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Russell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Russell, DO
Dr. Eric Russell, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
Christiana Medical Group4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 320-2490
Smile Solutions By Emmi Dental Associates1601 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 866-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russell is kind to his patients. He takes his time and. listens to your concerns. He also is very open to alternative methods to deal with your RA. I take LDN that has been a quality of lifesaver for me. He researched it for a year and is now open to prescribing it. He works in tandem with my specialists to make sure I am receiving the best care. A great doctor!
About Dr. Eric Russell, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1013243401
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.