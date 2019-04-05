Overview of Dr. Eric Russell, DO

Dr. Eric Russell, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Russell works at Christiana Care Rheumatology in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.