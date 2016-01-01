Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Russell, MD is a Dermatologist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
Russell Dermatology of Conway Pllc2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 328-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Russell, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar Med Scs
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
