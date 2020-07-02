Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD
Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Rutstein works at
Dr. Rutstein's Office Locations
Eric S Rutstein MD PA2499 Glades Rd Ste 203, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 865-2880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rutstein is absolutely WONDERFUL! He has been so helpful to me over the past year, and my anxiety has become so much more manageable. He really listens to what I have to say, answers all of my questions thoughftully and thoroguhly, and truly cares about my well-being. I feel so comfortable working with him and that I am in such good hands. I’d recommend Dr. Rutstein to anyone! He’s by far the best doctor I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutstein works at
Dr. Rutstein has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutstein.
