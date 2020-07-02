Overview of Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD

Dr. Eric Rutstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Rutstein works at Eric S Rutstein MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.