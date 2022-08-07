Overview of Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD

Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Sabonghy works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.