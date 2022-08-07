Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabonghy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD
Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Sabonghy's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is so compassionate and listens to you. Never felt rush. I am a nurse an I understand the importance of bedside manner. Recommend him to everyone. Joy his nurse is so awesome also listens and call you back
About Dr. Eric Sabonghy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023093291
Education & Certifications
- FOARR - Sports Medicine / Shoulder Surgery|UT Medical School Houston - Research Fellowship
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Louisville Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabonghy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabonghy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabonghy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabonghy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabonghy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabonghy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabonghy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabonghy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabonghy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.