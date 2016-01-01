Dr. Safyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Safyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Safyan, MD
Dr. Eric Safyan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Safyan works at
Dr. Safyan's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Association1400 Locust St Ste G104, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-7328
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safyan?
About Dr. Eric Safyan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1427021039
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Wadsworth Va Med Ctr
- Wadsworth Va Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safyan works at
Dr. Safyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.