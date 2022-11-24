Overview of Dr. Eric Salinger, MD

Dr. Eric Salinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salinger works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.