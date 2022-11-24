Dr. Eric Salinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Salinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 546-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Having any surgery is cause for a lot of anxiety and stress. Dr. Salinger makes you feel confident that you are in good hands. Great bedside manner. Excellent Surgeon. Nissen Fundopolication on 8/17/2022. Thank You
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
