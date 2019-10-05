Dr. Eric Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Saunders, MD
Dr. Eric Saunders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They completed their residency with Greater Baltimore Med Center
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders' Office Locations
Dr. Diane Hilal-campo43 Yawpo Ave Ste 1, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 337-9300
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 213, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Saunders for many years and he has been great. I had moved out of state and went to a doctor that was highly rated and had a horrible experience. So thankful that I was able to move back and have him for a doctor again. I have the utmost confidence in him as a doctor.
About Dr. Eric Saunders, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1699730937
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
