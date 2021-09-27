Overview

Dr. Eric Schenkel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Schenkel works at Valley Allergy Care in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.