Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (28)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD

Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley.

Dr. Schmidt works at Eric S Schmidt MD Inc in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Steroid Injection and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric S Schmidt MD Inc
    525 Doyle Park Dr Ste 101, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 544-3584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Clear Lake
  • Adventist Health Ukiah Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Joint Pain
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Schmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720012149
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
