Dr. Eric Schoen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Schoen, MD
Dr. Eric Schoen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Schoen works at
Dr. Schoen's Office Locations
Group Health Specialty Center209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Schoen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437216389
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
