Dr. Eric Schoen, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Schoen, MD

Dr. Eric Schoen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Schoen works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schoen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Specialty Center
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Eric Schoen, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1437216389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Calif Pacific Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Calif Pacific Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Schoen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schoen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoen works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Schoen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

