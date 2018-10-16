Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates, PA7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 210, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 414-1958Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Schroeder was my cardiologist at South Miami Hospital, and he performed a cardiac catheterization a couple of days ago. He is an excellent doctor and a very kind person. I only have good things to say about him. God bless you, Dr. Schroeder!!!!
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
