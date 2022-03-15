Overview of Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD

Dr. Eric Schroeder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Schroeder works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.