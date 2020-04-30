Overview of Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD

Dr. Eric Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Schwartz works at Delaware Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.