Dr. Eric Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Scott, MD
Dr. Eric Scott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Lake Butler Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Neurosurgical Associates PA6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 401, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 332-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Lake Butler Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott is currently treating me for a case of severe spinal stenosis. He has, in the last 10 years, treated my wife for similar spinal problems and performed several spinal surgeries on her. These surgeries made significant improvements in my wife's life. Dr. Scott has recommended a non-surgical treatment which we are currently evaluating. Since I am 72 years old, I'm hoping to avoid surgery by "running out the clock". If I can't do that, I intend to have Dr. Scott perform surgery on my spine. I like Dr. Scott's "bed-side manner". He treats me like a participant in my treatment. He offers detailed answers to my questions, is clear and concise without being abrupt or acting rushed. We discuss medical issues and treatments at a level I can understand, and he offers alternatives if they are available. I like and trust Dr. Scott and if you get to know him, you will too.
About Dr. Eric Scott, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164414884
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks French.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.