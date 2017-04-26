Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Locations
Center for Advanced Genetics4150 Regents Park Row Ste 321, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
Center for Advanced Genetics (CAGivf.com)3144 El Camino Real Ofc L, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions
Pacific Reproductive Center10 Post # 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sills is hands-down the best fertility doctor around. My husband and I had some treatments with another clinic and after a rough experience we decided to interviewed several other clinics. It was a no-brainer once we met Dr. Sills. He was extremely knowledgeable, kind, thoughtful, patient and compassionate. One of my first impressions was that he looked at each case individually and factored in all of the needs of his patients to form a truly unique solution to give each patient the ver
About Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1972566347
Education & Certifications
- The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
