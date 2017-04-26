See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Sills works at Center for Advanced Genetics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Carlsbad, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Genetics
    4150 Regents Park Row Ste 321, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Genetics (CAGivf.com)
    3144 El Camino Real Ofc L, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Pacific Reproductive Center
    10 Post # 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Assisted Reproductive Technique
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Apr 26, 2017
    Dr. Sills is hands-down the best fertility doctor around. My husband and I had some treatments with another clinic and after a rough experience we decided to interviewed several other clinics. It was a no-brainer once we met Dr. Sills. He was extremely knowledgeable, kind, thoughtful, patient and compassionate. One of my first impressions was that he looked at each case individually and factored in all of the needs of his patients to form a truly unique solution to give each patient the ver
    San Diego, CA — Apr 26, 2017
    San Diego, CA — Apr 26, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD
    About Dr. Eric Scott Sills, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972566347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nyu Downtown Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
