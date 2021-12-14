See All Urologists in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Eric Seaman, MD

Urology
3.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Seaman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Seaman works at New Jersey Urology in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stuart Baskin M D P A
    225 Millburn Ave Ste 304, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Male Infertility
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 14, 2021
    I can't tell you how impressed I am with dr Seaman and his staff. They were extremely thorough, knowledgeable and have a plan in place of how they will proceed with my care. I highly recommend him.
    — Dec 14, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Seaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548266414
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian - Columbia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Seaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seaman works at New Jersey Urology in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Seaman’s profile.

    Dr. Seaman has seen patients for Polyuria and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.