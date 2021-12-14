Dr. Eric Seaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Seaman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Seaman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Stuart Baskin M D P A
Locations
Stuart Baskin M D P A225 Millburn Ave Ste 304, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 765-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I can't tell you how impressed I am with dr Seaman and his staff. They were extremely thorough, knowledgeable and have a plan in place of how they will proceed with my care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Seaman, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548266414
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- New York Presbyterian - Columbia
- Columbia Presby
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seaman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaman has seen patients for Polyuria and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seaman speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.
