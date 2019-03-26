See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Eric Segal, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
18 years of experience

Dr. Eric Segal, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Segal works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ, Middletown, NY and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-6676
    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-4990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    390 Crystal Run Rd Ste 102, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 695-6884
    Epilepsy Neurophysiology Medical Consulting PC
    333 Westchester Ave Ste E104, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 428-9213

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Mar 26, 2019
    Phenomenal epilepsy specialist. Takes amazing care of my daughter who had a rare seizure disorder. He involves the parents in the discussion regarding treatments and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Eric Segal, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770736530
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Epilepsy
