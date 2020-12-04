Dr. Seifter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Seifter, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Seifter, MD
Dr. Eric Seifter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
MDVIP - Lutherville, Maryland10755 Falls Rd Ste 200, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-7122
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seifter ha been my Oncologist for 15 years. Has taken excellent care of me. His staff is sensitive and caring for your every need. I highly recommend this office. Dr Seifter also practices general medicine which is an added benefit. i feel fortunate to have discovered this practice.
About Dr. Eric Seifter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Natl Cancer Inst/Nih
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
