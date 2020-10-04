Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD
Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Seitelman works at
Ny - Snch - Caduceus1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Seitelman?
My experience with Dr. Seitelman and breast cancer has been wonderful. From the start he explained all my options and asked me pertinent questions demonstrating a concern for me feelings. The office visits went so smoothly from the diagnosis to genetic counseling, to options of reconstructive surgery, to surgical date, after care and now the medical oncologist. He has a truly professional team working with him and I have had no complications 12 days out of surgery. I will be following up with him for the next 5 years and know I will be in good hands.
About Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750601241
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr. Seitelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seitelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seitelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seitelman works at
Dr. Seitelman has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seitelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seitelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seitelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.