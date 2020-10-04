See All Oncologists in Valley Stream, NY
Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Seitelman works at Gertrude And Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communties Hospotal in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ny - Snch - Caduceus
    1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Lipomas
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1750601241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine|U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai South Nassau

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Seitelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seitelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seitelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seitelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seitelman works at Gertrude And Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communties Hospotal in Valley Stream, NY. View the full address on Dr. Seitelman’s profile.

    Dr. Seitelman has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seitelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Seitelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seitelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seitelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

