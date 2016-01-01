Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakespeare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD
Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Grand View Health, Lower Bucks Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Shakespeare's Office Locations
1
Montgomery County Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants609 W Germantown Pike Ste 210, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-2446
2
CritAcuity Medical Group325 W Germantown Pike Ste 301, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 275-2446
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Grand View Health
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
About Dr. Eric Shakespeare, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225291198
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakespeare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakespeare.
