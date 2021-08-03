Dr. Eric Turney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Turney, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Turney, MD
Dr. Eric Turney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Summa Physicians - Vascular Surgery95 Arch St Ste 215, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 278-0373
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Turney is hands down the best vascular doctor there is!!!
About Dr. Eric Turney, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
