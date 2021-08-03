Overview of Dr. Eric Turney, MD

Dr. Eric Turney, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Turney works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.