Overview of Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD

Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Shapiro works at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.