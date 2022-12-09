Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD
Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 734-5080
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 395-5733
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable, professional and friendly. Accommodating when possible.
About Dr. Eric Shapiro, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Joint Pain, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.