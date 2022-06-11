Overview

Dr. Eric Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER OF PRINCETON AT PLAINSBORO in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.