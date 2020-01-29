Dr. Eric Shibley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shibley, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Shibley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Meharrry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Dr. Shibley works at
Locations
Shibley Medical4700 36th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions (206) 938-4291
Shibley Medical16404 Smokey Point Blvd, Arlington, WA 98223 Directions (360) 436-6594
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. Caring, compassionate, listens to what you have to say. Never have had to wait for him. Schedules at your convenience. Quality of care 5 stars. He has made a huge difference in my life. Would not even consider another MD.
About Dr. Eric Shibley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1225274038
Education & Certifications
- Meharrry Medical College School Of Medicine
Dr. Shibley speaks Bengali and Hindi.
