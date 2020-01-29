See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Eric Shibley, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Shibley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Meharrry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. Shibley works at Shibley Medical, Seattle, WA in Seattle, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Shibley Medical
    Shibley Medical
    4700 36th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
    (206) 938-4291
    Shibley Medical
    Shibley Medical
    16404 Smokey Point Blvd, Arlington, WA 98223
    (360) 436-6594

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Amazing Doctor. Caring, compassionate, listens to what you have to say. Never have had to wait for him. Schedules at your convenience. Quality of care 5 stars. He has made a huge difference in my life. Would not even consider another MD.
    Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Eric Shibley, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    • 1225274038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharrry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Shibley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shibley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shibley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shibley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Shibley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shibley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shibley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shibley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

