Dr. Eric Shibley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Meharrry Medical College School Of Medicine.



Dr. Shibley works at Shibley Medical, Seattle, WA in Seattle, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.