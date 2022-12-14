Dr. Eric Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Shore, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
Hartford - 85 Seymour85 Seymour St Ste 923, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 547-1876
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shore and his staff are friendly and professional. I trust them with my care.
About Dr. Eric Shore, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1932203494
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
