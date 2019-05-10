Overview of Dr. Eric Shultz, DPM

Dr. Eric Shultz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Shultz works at Podiatry Centers North Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.