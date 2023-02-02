Dr. Eric Sievers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Sievers, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Sievers, MD
Dr. Eric Sievers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Sievers works at
Dr. Sievers' Office Locations
Heart Rhythm Clinic27a Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-3301
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Am alive today due to his expertise.
About Dr. Eric Sievers, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sievers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sievers accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sievers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sievers has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Aneurysm and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sievers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sievers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sievers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.