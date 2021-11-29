Overview of Dr. Eric Silverstein, DPM

Dr. Eric Silverstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Silverstein works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.