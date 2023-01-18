Overview of Dr. Eric Simko, MD

Dr. Eric Simko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Simko works at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.