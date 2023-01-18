Dr. Eric Simko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Simko, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Simko, MD
Dr. Eric Simko, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Simko's Office Locations
Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group860 Omni Blvd Ste 102, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 534-7975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is friendly and efficient. Dr Simco is very kind, he takes the time to listen. He seems to actually care about his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Simko, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245201367
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simko accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simko has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Simko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.