See All Neurosurgeons in Lutz, FL
Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (100)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD

Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|Rutgers University / New Brunswick Campus|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey-Rwjms and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.

Dr. Sincoff works at Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute in Lutz, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sincoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute
    16541 Pointe Village Dr Ste 209, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8136
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Brain and Spine Neuroscience Institute
    3519 Alt 19 Ste B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 816-2382
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    St. Louis Neurosurgical Institute
    2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 202, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 202-4405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Morton Plant North Bay Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Essence Healthcare
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sincoff?

    Dec 24, 2022
    Dr. Sincoff did an excellent job on my cervical spine surgery. After having pain and numbness in both arms Ihave no more pain and am back to normal thanks to Dr.Sincoff.
    — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sincoff to family and friends

    Dr. Sincoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sincoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275563918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St. Louis University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School|Rutgers University / New Brunswick Campus|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey|University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey-Rwjms
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sincoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sincoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sincoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sincoff has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sincoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Sincoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sincoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sincoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sincoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Sincoff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.