Overview of Dr. Eric Sipos, MD

Dr. Eric Sipos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sipos works at Western Neuro in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.