Dr. Eric Six, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Six, MD

Dr. Eric Six, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center.

Dr. Six works at Valley Neurosurgeons PLLC in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Six's Office Locations

  1
    Valley Neurosurgeons P.l.l.c
    Valley Neurosurgeons P.l.l.c
5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 306, Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-0022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Harlingen Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Has to be one of the nicest Dr,s I have been to in Harlingen. Thanks to Elma for getting me the appointment. I feel so much better after the visit. Thanks Clarence Earles.
    Clarence Earles — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Six, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629099445
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Six, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Six is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Six has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Six has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Six works at Valley Neurosurgeons PLLC in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Six’s profile.

    Dr. Six has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Six on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Six. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Six.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Six, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Six appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

