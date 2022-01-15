Dr. Eric Six, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Six is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Six, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Six, MD
Dr. Eric Six, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center.
Dr. Six's Office Locations
Valley Neurosurgeons P.l.l.c5505 S Expressway 77 Ste 306, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Has to be one of the nicest Dr,s I have been to in Harlingen. Thanks to Elma for getting me the appointment. I feel so much better after the visit. Thanks Clarence Earles.
About Dr. Eric Six, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Six has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Six accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Six has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Six on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Six. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Six.
