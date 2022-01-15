Overview of Dr. Eric Six, MD

Dr. Eric Six, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZIMBABWE / GODFREY HUGGINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center.



Dr. Six works at Valley Neurosurgeons PLLC in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.