Overview of Dr. Eric Skipper, MD

Dr. Eric Skipper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.



Dr. Skipper works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Mitral Valve Stenosis, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.