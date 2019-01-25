See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Eric Slattery, MD

Neurotology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eric Slattery, MD

Dr. Eric Slattery, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Dr. Slattery works at Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slattery's Office Locations

    Ear Nose & Throat Ctr Salt Lake City
    22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 328-2522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dizziness
Vertigo
Tinnitus
Dizziness
Vertigo
Tinnitus

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cochleosaccular Degeneration of the Inner Ear - Progressive Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2019
    We have been trying to find an answer to my daughter's almost complete unilateral hearing loss for 2 years and have visited 2 other specialists with no answers. She is 18. Dr. Slattery pulled up our original MRI from 2 years earlier and spotted the problem right away. I feel confident with his knowledge, experience and his conservative approach. I appreciate him being able to help us explain the hearing loss and now we know that at least the hearing in her good ear is not at risk.
    Sandy, UT — Jan 25, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Slattery, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316153695
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Slattery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slattery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slattery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slattery works at Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Slattery’s profile.

    Dr. Slattery has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slattery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

