Dr. Eric Slattery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slattery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Slattery, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Slattery, MD
Dr. Eric Slattery, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Slattery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Slattery's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Ctr Salt Lake City22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 328-2522Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slattery?
We have been trying to find an answer to my daughter's almost complete unilateral hearing loss for 2 years and have visited 2 other specialists with no answers. She is 18. Dr. Slattery pulled up our original MRI from 2 years earlier and spotted the problem right away. I feel confident with his knowledge, experience and his conservative approach. I appreciate him being able to help us explain the hearing loss and now we know that at least the hearing in her good ear is not at risk.
About Dr. Eric Slattery, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1316153695
Education & Certifications
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slattery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slattery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slattery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slattery works at
Dr. Slattery has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slattery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Slattery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slattery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slattery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slattery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.